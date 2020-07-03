Incredibly talented Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan expired on 3 July because of a heart failure, according to reports. Saroj Khan died at 71 years old, in Mumbai, after she was admitted to city’s Guru Nanak medical clinic. The move symbol had griped of breathing issues and was likewise experiencing numerous diseases. Affectionately known as Masterji, Saroj was known for arranging famous tunes like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak among a huge number of different melodies. Saroj Khan is made due by spouse B. Sohanlal, child Hamid Khan and girls Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.
Her end was grieved by Bollywood superstars, for example, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur, producer Kunal Kohli, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee and Sunil Grover among others. They tweeted their sympathies and recalled Saroj Khan for her famous work. Take a look: