Incredibly talented Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan expired on 3 July because of a heart failure, according to reports. Saroj Khan died at 71 years old, in Mumbai, after she was admitted to city’s Guru Nanak medical clinic. The move symbol had griped of breathing issues and was likewise experiencing numerous diseases. Affectionately known as Masterji, Saroj was known for arranging famous tunes like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak among a huge number of different melodies. Saroj Khan is made due by spouse B. Sohanlal, child Hamid Khan and girls Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

Her end was grieved by Bollywood superstars, for example, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur, producer Kunal Kohli, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee and Sunil Grover among others. They tweeted their sympathies and recalled Saroj Khan for her famous work. Take a look:

Shocked to know the sad demise of Saroj khan ji. An era comes to an end with her. Rest in peace. 🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 3, 2020

T 3582 – Prayers .. 🙏 ..

हाथ जुड़े हैं , मन अशांत — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 3, 2020

Atleast I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight…. real tight.

❤️ we lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever n ever. https://t.co/QWiG0FaP6j — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2020

Rest in peace Saroj ji 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2020

RIP Saroji … I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family..#SarojKhan — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 3, 2020

Will miss you Saroj ji ❣ pic.twitter.com/TUguW8YbrD — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) July 3, 2020

RIP … #SarojKhan ma’am … you paved the way and we’re a force to reckon with … our industry lost another legend today… my condolences to the family 🙏 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 3, 2020

Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipSarojKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 3, 2020