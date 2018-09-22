Share

All the big celeb’s of Bollywood spotted attending the grand engagement bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The Best thing about wedding is not only the joy and laughter but the gorgeous outfits that grabs everyone’s attention. The Ambani family is hosting a three day extravaganza to celebrate the engagement of Isha with Anand in picturesque lake Como, in Northern Italy on the lap of Alps.

So talking about the India’s magnate and billionaire Mukesh Ambani daughter Isha Ambani’s bash. name any celebrity who resides in Mumbai who is close to the Ambani’s were present at the grand engagement party. Legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Shahrukh Khan graced the occasion others name’s included Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amir Khan, Ayan Mukherji to name a few.

Social media is abuzz with the pictures of the newly engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas , The two looked stunning in traditional Manish Malhotra attire.

Mr. India Anil Kapoor also looked drapper and handsome as he attented the Ambani’s bash. while several B-Town beauties were present at the event , it was shri devi daughter Jhanvi Kapoor who stole the show.