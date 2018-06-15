We have seen some great collaboration of big stars on silver screen, which was not only loved by the Bolly bugs but these movies also made good money at box office. From Amitabh-Govinda duo to John and Abhishek Dostana these pairings are iconic in its ways as it’s rare to see A-list actors working together.

If energy and calmness amalgamated together it will create a masterpiece, don’t you agree? Yes, we all do! And this can happen soon. Ranveer, the power-packed, energy booster is collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor the ultimate Casanova of Bollywood, yes you heard that right very soon they can be seen in a movie together.



Ranbir in an interview told on this context, he said, “So, I want to do a film with him (Ranveer) but I guess it just has to be the right film. Something like Karan Arjun, Andaaz Apna Apna or Deewaar it could be anything, any genre but it has to be a genre that both of us really connect with,” Ranbir said.

When probed further on any such opportunities to work together in recent times and Ranbir stated that they were in fact offered many movies but it again depends on whether they both can connect with the film.

Recently, Ranveer also revealed about how Ranbir’s was indirectly involved in getting him entered in the glittery world of Bollywood, he said, “Ranbir Kapoor said no to Band Baaja Baaraat. YRF was looking for a new face I got a call and I knew this was the opportunity I was waiting for. I kept my face safe and didn’t do modeling or music videos. And then I got a massive launch, essentially for an ‘outsider’, opposite a reasonably recognisable star Anushka Sharma.”



Indeed It looks like their destiny was destined to meet!

Alos, Ranveer’s exceptional work as Allaudin Khilji in movie ‘Padmavaat’ was praised by Ranbir Kapoor and he also said that Ranveer is his favourite actor. Moreover, Ranveer also said that he was fascinated by Ranbir’s work in ‘Bombay Velvet’ and he was shocked after the movie did not work well on box office.

Although it’s great to see the chemistry both of them share, Ranveer was asked on a talk show, How he feels about Deepika Padukone past, is that affects their relation?. Ranveer Swiftly said,” No No not at all it does not affect our relation, relationship happens in life and it happened in her life as well there is no point to get stick to the past. If both of them don’t have any problem then I am also fine”.

On the work front, Ranbir is busy promoting his movie ‘Sanju’ and also he is shooting for movie “Bramastra” opposite Alia Bhatt. While, Ranveer is now not signing any movie till the end of this year and it is speculated that the reason behind not signing any movie is that, he will get married by this November with his girlfriend Deepika Padukone.