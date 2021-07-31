If there is no music and dance in any film, then it does not look like a film. Today we will tell you about such actors in Bollywood who are adept at doing great dance and bring the film into discussions with their dance. These actors have taken the song to a different level by doing a great dance in more than one hit song in their film career. When these Bollywood actors dance, the eyes of the audience do not move away from them and they want them to keep dancing like this.





HRITHIK ROSHAN



Hrithik Roshan is considered to be the number one dancer of Bollywood and maybe someone dances like him. When he dances, he makes everyone crazy, along with his acting in many films, he did a great dance, which the audience sees even today, he likes him very much and the audience also wants to dance like him. Hrithik has danced well in songs like Main Aisa Kyun Hoon, Dhoom Machale, Dil Na Diya, Baanwre, Ik Pal Ka Jeena, You Are My Sonia.





TIGER SHROFF



The more amazing action Tiger Shroff does, the more amazing he dances. How well Tiger Shroff does his best dance and action, can be guessed by looking at his films. With his dance and action, he gives life to films. He has done excellent dance in many films, due to which those dance songs have become a big hit. She has done tremendous dance in songs like Visual Baja, Beat Pe Booty, Main Hoon, Beparwah, O Saathi, and her dance has also been well-liked.









VARUN DHAWAN



Varun Dhawan is one of the emerging actors of Bollywood, he is known for his acting as well as his superb dance, which we get to see in his movies. She has done excellent dance in songs like First Class, Sun Saathiya, Saturday Saturday, Bezubaan Phir Se, Zee Karda, etc. She puts her whole life into her dance and her hard work can be clearly seen in her films.





SHAHID KAPOOR



By the way, very few people would know that Shahid Kapoor was a background dancer in his early career, no one will have any idea that he will become a very good actor, he makes everyone crazy with his superb acting. But when he dances, he looks even better. He has left a different arc in his career by doing an amazing dance in the songs of Bekhayali, Urvashi, Dekhte Dekhte, Saree Ke Phal Sa, Main Rang Sharbat Ka.





GOVINDA



Whenever there is talk of dance in Bollywood, then Govinda’s name will have to be taken because we all know what a good dancer he is. Seeing his films, you can guess that he has made the audience his fan even today with his dance. People still remember the dances performed in songs like Husna Hai Suhana, Sona Kitna Sona Hai, Go to a disco, Akhiyon Se Goli Mare.