Boney Kapoor With Janhvi & Khushi Couldn’t Control Their Tears While Unveiling Late Sridevi’s Wax Statue

It’s been over 1.5 years since our beloved Sridevi passed away, leaving the entire world shocked. She had travelled to Dubai for a family wedding but was found dead in her suite’s bathtub. However, no one would’ve experienced the pain more than Boney Kapoor, and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Since her demise, no one has been able to fill the void that Sridevi has left in the lives of Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Recently, the trio went to unveil the wax statue of late Sridevi and were left emotional once again. Now, videos and photos from the same have surfaced on the Internet as the trio Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor unveil Sridevi’s wax statue in Madame Tussauds today. The wax statue is a very detailed and exact replica of Sridevi’s look from Mr India song Hawa Hawai. The statue shows Sridevi donned in a golden outfit, the one she wore for the iconic song. In the video of the event, Boney Kapoor and his daughters looked visibly emotional as they unveiled the statue and posed for pictures. Take a look at the video and pictures here:

Boney Kapoor had earlier given his fans a partial glimpse of the wax statue on his social media. Also, to pay a tribute to the legendary actress Sridevi, Madame Tussauds gathered messages from fans all over the world and pinned it to the tribute wall during the launch.