Bony And Sridevi Named Their Kids ‘Janhvi’ And ‘Khushi’ Inspired By Urmila Matondkar and Kareena Kapoor; Deets Inside

Bony Kapoor married Sridevi in the year, 1996. It was his seconf marriage. Boney Kapoor first saw Sridevi in late 1970s in a Tamil film. When he first met her before Mr India, it was love at first sight. Afterwards, the two had beautiful daughters, Janhvi and Khushi which completed their family.

According to Lehren reports, “Sridevi decided to name her daughter Janhvi after a favourite character of her from a 1997 hit film. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s first child – Janhvi Kapoor was born on March 6, 1997, and turned 23 this year. During the time Janhvi was born, Sridevi’s film Judaai co-starring Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar had released and turned out to be a huge hit at the box-office. With the film featuring Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar as leading ladies, Sridevi was in love with Matondkar’s character as she was named Janhvi. Hence, during that time, with the film Judaai being produced by Boney Kapoor starring Sridevi, the couple went on to name their daughter Janhvi.”

As Janhvi Kapoor’s name came from Urmila Matondkar’s character in Judaai, younger sister Khushi Kapoor’s name was also inspires from someone. And it was none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. During Khushi’s birth in 2000, Boney Kapoor had produced the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Fardeen Khan film titled Khushi, and this instantly went along with Sridevi. The couple named their daughter after the film that released three years later on her birthday.

With all the grief, Sridevi is no more. However, her daughters, Jahvi and Khushi shares an extraordinary bond with each other. They love spending time together and are always laughing. They cook together, eat together, travel together and do a lot of fun. The girls also share an extremely close bond with Anshula Kapoor who is their step sister.

We hope they maintain the same bond.