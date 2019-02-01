Book Review: To Naddiyaa

Share

Tweet

Pin 10 shares

Book Cover: The cover image of the book is a door and walking steps of an old and rumbled house. It is very simple and yet so very intriguing. The beautiful cover is apt enough to let your eyes attracted towards it.

This is a beautiful romantic story written by Kavya Sharma. The story is about Naddiyaa and Durjoy. The book begins with what’s happening in the present and continues to take the readers in the flashback Durjoy and Naddiyaa shared in an old ancestral household. The book groundedly explores the relationship between the three generations and between the mother and son. The book teaches you to love without any terms and conditions, to love unconditionally. Every character of the book, Nadiyaa, Durjoy, Pranoy, and Iman, is beautifully created and grafted by the writer. All characters seem to be growing within the story.

It is an emotional roller coaster. The emotions are brilliantly and smoothly described. Every letter itself is a deep emotion. It will make you cry, feel miserable and gave you a different perspective of looking at love and relationship.

The language of the books is pretty easy hence making it easier for the reader to be the part of the story. The structure of the story is formed in such a way that the reader gets a clear idea of the plot at the same time enjoying all twists and turns.

There are a few errors in the editing process, which can be corrected in the next edition.

I recommend it to anyone who likes to read romance and enjoys novels with pure love as the common thread.