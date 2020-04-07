Your hydration directly effects your metabolism. If you want to rev up your metabolism, then you should be drinking an optimal amount of water every day. Water is involved in pretty much every function in the body, so if you’re dehydrated, it’s no wonder your metabolism is going to be effected.

Almost 80% of your muscle consists of water, so if you’re dehydrated, your muscles ability to burn calories slows down. If that wasn’t enough, when you’re dehydrated your body’s ability to mobilize fat as a fuel source decreases! So the bottom line, if you want to rev up your metabolism, you must must must be drinking adequate water!

Drinking plain water all day can get boring. Which is why I created this Lemon ginger water recipe!

In a blender add:

The juice of 2 large lemons

4 cubes of fresh ginger root – remember to remove the skin!

A couple drops of stevia sweetener

A dash of cayenne pepper

3 to 4 cups of water

Blend everything for a few minutes, then pour over a strainer to remove the chunks of ginger. Combined this concentrate with a gallon of water! You can pour it into 4 separate water bottles and keep it in my fridge at all times so you can grab it and go!