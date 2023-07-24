‘Bored Of Flat Chest’, Sherlyn Chopra Says Directors Wanted To Touch Her Breast Post Surgery!

Social media sensation and actress Sherlyn Chopra remains in limelight for her bold outfit choices. She is often papped doing antic things in public. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming web series ‘Paurashpur 2’. During her promotional spree, she recently had an interview with Siddharth Kannan where she talked about some of the darkest moments of her life. Sherlyn opened up in her breast surgery and kidney failure.

When the actress was asked about her old statement claiming that she slept with many for money in the past, she said that it was in context with her past relationship. Sherlyn clarified her saying and stated, “I had a boyfriend who was the son of a prominent politician. He used to give me expensive gifts just for sexual gratification.”

Further in the interaction, the internet personality revealed about her breast surgery. She shared that she was bored of a flat chest and hence, underwent a surgery. Sherlyn also disclosed the shocking treatment she got from directors after getting breast implants. She told that filmmakers used to ask about her cup size and used to try touching her chest.

The actress also recalled facing kidney failure in 2021. She shared that the doctor gave her two options- dialysis or a kidney transplant. At this tough time, her family did not support her. They didn’t reach out to her for a transplant. Sherlyn revealed that she could only recover after three months of medication.

For the unversed, Sherlyn Chopra’s ‘Paurashpur 2’ will be released on the OTT platform. In the web show, Sherlyn will play the role of ‘Queen Snehlata’.