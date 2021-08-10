If put simply, the Tantric Sex or the Ancient Sex is something to slow down and enjoy the steamed heat up to the main event, instead of just rushing to the main episode. This is exactly the opposite to the quickie, and the Tantric sex is everything about enjoying other’s company and intimacy.

The Tantric sex is more often known as “Tantra”, and is an ancient practice of the Hindu religion. It goes well back to 4000 years ago leading to the discovery of weaving of energy and its expansion.

It’s a sex that is formed slowly for increasing intimacy and creating a connection between the body and the mind. This specific kind of sex has the ability to lead to some powerful orgasms!

Any person interested to reboot their sex life and depth in their process of making love can try this slow form of sex. Well, to clear out the confusion, think of it as a “meal starred by Michelin” instead of the takeaway food. This is meal is cooked slowly and lovingly making it all the more delicious after the short wait.

Why Should You Try Tantr a?

According to experts, if the time you put into the intimacy with your partner is extended and put some extra effort into it, then surely you will reach a much higher, as well as an intensified form of Heaven.

Often, we tend to just go with the flow thing while having sex and do not question the enjoyment of the sex. Tantric sex can help in both connecting as well as balancing helping you in building intimacy with your lover. It also acts as a huge awareness for your mind and body leading to enhanced experiences of sex with intense and new kinds of pleasure.