Bollywood hotshot actress Radhika Apte had additionally commemorated her brilliant presence with the OTT platform with a versatile collection of movies, was discovered with herself, within the line of controversy, not too long ago, after the quite outdated photographs of her surfaced online from her movie Parched. The photograph characterizes Radhika in an intimate scene that didn’t go alright with the Twitter habitats, and they immediately jumped the gun even being it as a trivial scenario.

Radhika Apte is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed and prestigious actors of our nation. This bold actress has always kept the jaws dropped with her unique film choices as well as enough madness to pull off the character with ease. Howsoever, ‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ has been trending on Twitter from Friday. Whereas the actress has been found to have no latest film releasing or any sort of upcoming projects, still she has discovered herself on top of the social media trend, having her method to prime social media tendencies.

Radhika is being thrashed apparently for destroying the Indian culture. She is being accused of promoting obscene content. In response to the stated footage of Ajay Devgan’s Parched movie which presents Radhika’s nude and lovemaking scenes with Adil Hussain and Tannishtha Chatterjee, a Twitter person mentioned that, ‘They’re in opposition to our tradition.” Many of them also complained about Bollywood movies as insulting and destroying the nation’s tradition.

Besides all this chaos and nuisance, Radhika confessed that her role in Leena Yadav’s Parched came to a time when she needed it the most. While speaking about her lovemaking scene, she mentioned, “It wasn’t simple as a result of I used to be contending with my very own physique picture points on the time. So, having to be nude on the display screen was just a little intimidating. Now I can naked all of it anyplace. I am pleased with my physique form and measurement. I actually wanted a task like this as a result of whenever you’re in Bollywood you are continuously advised what to do together with your physique and I at all times maintained that I’d by no means do something to my physique or face.”

She also further added, “When a nude clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognized me from the images.” “the controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don’t think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realized: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide.”

Henceforth, we just wish this lady immense strength and conviction to fight against all of these rough odds and continue to entertain us forever after.