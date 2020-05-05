The Boys Locker Room group came into the light on Monday and has created a lot of controversies. This is an Instagram group is allegedly created by some school-going South Delhi boys around 15-16 years of age. In the group, the boys have been sharing private pictures of girls and commenting on disgusting things there. What was shocking is that some even discussed about gang-raping a girl in the group.

Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadda are in shock by this and decided to spoke about the same on their social media. Taking to Twitter, Richa Chadda replied to the shocking news of schoolboys discussing gang-raping the girls. She wrote, “This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon.” Swara Bhasker tweeted, “#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’ .. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!”

Swara Bhasker also applauded the Mumbai Police’s post slamming the Boys Locker Room chats and calling it unacceptable to disrespect women. Mumbai Police’s tweet read, “Boys will be boys – never an acceptable excuse earlier, will never be one ever after #StopThemYoung.” Take a look at their tweets below:

The hashtag #boyslockerroom/#boislockerroom was trending on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, with Netizens reacting to this, and debating about the normalization of rape culture and toxic masculinity.