Brad Pitt Grabbed Angelina Jolie By Her Head & “Choked” One Amongst Their Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s war continues after the actress filed court papers accusing Pitt of drunkenly attacking her and their children during a non-public plane flight in 2016.



Angelina’s lawyer wrote that her attempt to sell her share of Miraval to Brad collapsed as he demanded, as cited by The Times, “she signs a non-disclosure agreement that will prohibit her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

The filing stated, “Brad grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” and “Brad then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting her to leave the bathroom.”



The New York Times further added, “When one amongst their children came to Angelina’s defence, Brad lunged at his child, prompting her to grab him from behind. Pitt “choked one of his children and struck another in the face.” The FBI investigated Brad for alleged child abuse in November 2016 but was cleared of charges due to a scarcity of evidence.

On September 22, 2016, a source near Brad told, “He takes the matter very seriously and says he did not commit any abuse of his children. Unfortunately, people involved are continuing to present him in the worst possible light.”

Brad later released a statement, “I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”



In the new countersuit, as per The New York Times, Angelina’s lawyers stated, “She has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Brad inflicted on the family. But when Brad filed the lawsuit seeking to advocate control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to rejoin him as a frozen-out business partner, she was forced to publicly defend herself for the first time.”



In July, when these same allegations resurfaced against Pitt, Angelina Jolie was compared to Amber Heard. Currently, Pitt is making news over his dating rumours. According to reports, he has been going out with model Emily Ratajkowski.