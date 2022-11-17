Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Spotted At Bono Concert Outing Along With Rande Gerber And Cindy Crawford

Recently on Sunday, actor and film producer Brad Pitt was spotted backstage with Ines de Ramon at a Bono concert in Los Angeles as the two enjoyed a good time with couple Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Pictures of their outing were received by the Daily Mail.

De Ramon, who is associated with the jewellery brand Anita Ko, split from her spouse, Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley, before this year, a representative of the duo affirmed in September. Brad was casually attired in a grey sweater, blue jeans, and a broad-brim brown hat, whereas Ines sported a trimmed white top under a tessellated jacket, along with a tandem of contoured black pants and matching boots.

Ines, who completed her graduation from the University of Geneva in 2013 and formerly worked for Swiss and Christie’s jeweller De Grisogono, married Wesley in 2019. However, this September, a representative of the duo stated they had been separated for some months. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” the spokesperson notified in an interview.

Brad has been wedded twice to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, and after that to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019, and he not long ago coupled with Emily Ratajkowski in September, as Emily broke up with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to a Ratajkowski source, the model wasn’t seeking to leap into an intimate affair. “It’s the perfect timing right now. There is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up,” the latter insider stated. “She wants to get to know him better.”