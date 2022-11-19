Bradley Cooper Is All Set To Play Steve McQueen’s ‘Bullitt’ Role In Steven Spielberg’s Latest Film

The famous American actor Bradley Cooper is all set to play the role of San Francisco police officer Frank Bullitt. It is one such character that became well-known on the big screen by Steve McQueen in 1968’s Bullitt. The screenplay of the film will be written by the oscar-winning spotlight screenwriter Josh Singer.

The media reported that McQueen’s granddaughter Molly and son Chad would be the executive producers of the film. Steven, whose latest semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans is currently in theatres, nearly directed Bradley in the 2014 film American Sniper but was dismissed, and Clint Eastwood finally directed the drama.

In addition, the two are teaming up on the latest Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which Bradley will be directing and featuring in, and Steven will produce. Josh has also co-written it with Bradley.

Bradley spoke to Variety at the beginning of Maestro, “I always knew that Steven Spielberg knew that I had this obsession with conducting. He had this biopic idea and was talking to me about potentially acting in it. But I had just been working on A Star Is Born. And I said, ‘Listen, all I want to do is write and direct movies. I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write and direct it? Would you let me do that?”

“Steven has a lot of interests — he’ll just choose one thing and all of the other things will be on hold,” stated Bradley. “I think he knew he wasn’t going to make that movie for a while. He was kind enough to hand it off to me, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last four and a half years.”