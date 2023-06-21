Brazil Style Diaries: Alia Bhatt Slays Monotone Fashion Game In Four Different Looks At Netflix Event!

Alia Bhatt graced the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil with a stunning display of elegance, talent, and undeniable charm. The actress turned heads as she arrived at the event to promote her upcoming Hollywood film, Heart for Stone, leaving fans and onlookers in awe of her impeccable style and contagious energy.

Alia Bhatt turned heads with her monotone fashion game in Brazil over the weekend, where she attended Netflix’s global event Tudum. The actress attended the event alongside Gal Gadot and the cast of her upcoming film Heart of Stone. She sported not one, but four stunning outfits on her sartorial spree in Brazil.

Alia Bhatt’s Netflix Tudum Event Looks Decoded.

Barbie Pink Pantsuit.

First, she embraced the Barbiecore trend, channelling her inner Barbie in a pink satin three-piece ensemble from the Ganni store. She is dressed in a pink double satin top made of recycled polyester.

The top has beaded strap decoration, a V-neckline, and a smock back. Over her pink satin top, she wore a fitted pink double satin jacket. The blazer features a collar, a V-neckline, buttons for closure, and accent pockets. The skirt has a high back slit, a zip closure, and cut-out embellishments at the waist with beaded accents.

Alia looks stunning in rings and stud earrings. Her makeup consisted of neutral eyeshadow, contoured cheekbones, defined brows, and a hint of nude lip colour. She even made certain that her black wedge heels complemented her pink outfit perfectly.

Formal Black Pantsuit.

Alia showed off her inner boss lady in her second appearance. She was dressed in an oversized black blazer and dark grey tailored trousers by the well-known label, complete with an oversized grey jacket with its dramatic V neckline, notch lapel collars, and exaggerated full-length cape-like sleeves, the jacket exudes drama.

The double-breasted button closures on the closed front add a refined touch. Because of its large size and padded shoulders, the blazer exudes strength and confidence. Alia expertly matched it with coordinating flared pattern grey trousers, giving the entire ensemble a fashionable and unified look.

Alia completed her ensemble with black stiletto heels and gold stud earrings. She wore a simple makeup look with naked eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara, flushed cheeks, and naked lipstick. Alia completed her elegant look by pulling her hair back into a trendy ponytail, which added a fashionable touch while drawing attention to her lovely outfit.

Black Waistcoat And Pant Set.

Alia chose a black waistcoat and pant set for the third look from the brand Magda Butrym. Her cropped waistcoat is adorned with 3D flowers cascading down the centre. Alia wore her waistcoat with black straight-fit trousers that flared out at the bottom.

Alia wore it with black heels. She didn’t wear any of her accessories. The actress wore bare lips, bare eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and bare lashes. Her hair was curled loosely in the front.

Green Gown.

Alia Bhatt saved the best for last! She debuted her jaw-dropping look at the Heart of Stone trailer launch event. As she boosted her sartorial department, the fashion expert arrived dressed to impress in a lovely forest green outfit by Hervey Legder for her eye-catching appearance.

Her outfit featured a sophisticated cap-sleeved top with a deep V-neckline, a skirt with a peplum effect, and a knitted fitting bodice. She effortlessly paired it with a figure-hugging maxi skirt in the same attractive green hue, complete with an elegant side split.

Alia completed her ensemble with rings on her fingers and a chic pair of black pump shoes. She went for a natural look with nude eyeshadow, thick, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheekbones, and a hint of nude lipstick. Alia completed her look by wearing her hair in loose, open tresses with a chic side part.

Alia Bhatt’s Work Front.

Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in the film Heart Of Stone. She will also star in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.