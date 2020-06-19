The industry was just battling with the sad news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise and here’s another shocking news. Actor Ali Fazal, who rose to fame with movies like Fukrey, has lost his mother. His mother passed away on June 17 morning and he wrote a very emotional post on his Instagram to pen down his feelings. Now, his fiance Richa Chadha has also paid tribute to her.

Ali Fazal’s spokersperson released a statement where they said Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. Sharing a cool picture with his mother, Ali Fazal wrote, “Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain – kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can.” Take a look at the picture.

His caption further reads, “Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar.”

Richa too shared a picture of Ali with his mother and wrote, “Love at a dead-end is grief… RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday… but you will always be around… I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time… a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son… hope you find your peace… And I miss you already ! Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali , be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! Rest in peace Aunty.” Take a look at the post.

