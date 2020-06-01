Singer/Composer Wajid Khan was a favourite of Salman Khan and had sung and created so many songs for the actor. However, he suffocated at the hands of coronavirus and lost the battle of life. While there is no confirmation yet, it is believed that the Bollywood singer died due to coronavirus complications.

Wajid Khan suffered from a kidney ailment, succumbed to Coronavirus related complications. Salim Merchant was the first to share the heartbreaking news on via his social media handle. He wrote, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

According to the reports, the music composer was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back. Recently, Wajid had a heart transplant as he had been suffering from a kidney ailment. Salim Merchant confirms the reason of Wajid’s death to PTI,he said, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.

Soon after the news broke out, Wajid’s fan and Bollywood fraternity alike started pouring tributes. Priyanka Chopra, Vishal Dadlani, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Nigam, Varun Dhawan took to their twitter handles and expressed deep sorrow over his untimely demise.

Wajid Khan was part of the Sajid-Wajid duo. They have given music for several films over the years. Their musical debut was in 1998 with Salman Khan and Kajol starrer, Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Post that both Sajid-Wajid composed music for several hit films like Hello Brother, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and Sonu Nigam’s hit music album Deewana. But their luck changed after their hit film album Wanted in 2008. This Salman Khan movie gave the much-needed push to their career.

