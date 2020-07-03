The ace Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan who is known to have choreographed dance moves for songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga passes away. Friday morning started with this heartbreaking news of the ace choreographer passing away due to cardiac arrest. She was 71 years old and had made everyone hooked with her hook steps in several songs.

Saroj Khan breathed her last early morning on 3rd July. The veteran choreographer died at 1.52 am at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. She was admitted to the hospital on June 17 after she complained of breathlessness. Saroj Khan was a diabetic and had illnesses related to the same. According to a report published in India TV, Saroj Khan had tested negative of Coronavirus. She is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Sukaina Khan and Hina Khan.

A day after Saroj Khan was admitted to hospital, daughter Sukaina had sent out a health update through her Instagram and had written, “Hello Everyone I’m Sukaina Khan daughter of Mrs. Saroj Khan. Yes she is in the Hospital as she complained of breathlessness so we got worried and wanted to be sure of Covid-19 so got her tested and it is negative. The Doctor said due to cold she was feeling Breathless and she would be Discharged in another 2 to 3 days. Please keep her in your PRAYERS.”

Saroj Khan had started her Bollywood career as a background dancer and then she gradually climbed up only to be recognised as one of the best choreographers Bollywood has ever seen. During her 56 years of a prolific career, she has worked with all the top Bollywood stars and filmmakers but it was her match with Madhuri Dixit that was celebrated the most. From Mr. India (1987) to Chandini (1989), Tezaab (1988) to Thanedaar (1990) and her iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Dil (1992) Saroj Khan was synonymous to grace, adaa and the nakhra we saw in our leading ladies on the ’80s and the ’90s.

