There has been wide anger against nepotism in the film industry. And most of the backlash is being targeted at the director Karan Johar. He is known to be launching only the star kids and giving their career a boost. However, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, people have targeted a lot of hatred on Karan Johar and now he has resigned from MAMI Board.

After Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, many of the actor’s fans believed that Sushant took this step because of the wrongdoing by the industry that perpetrates Nepotism. Now, Karan Johar being one of the biggest producers in the industry has become the centre of social media backlash for not giving the break to the outsiders despite knowing about their good talent.

As you might have noticed Karan Johar has been keeping a low profile on the matter and he even unfollowed almost all on twitter except four celebrities. According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Karan Johar has sent in his resignation to the director of MAMI (Mumbai Academy Of Moving Image), Smriti Kiran. The report further states that Karan has taken this step because of continuously receiving bashing on social media and lack of support from his friends from the industry.

The reports also suggests that MAMI chairperson had Deepika Padukone tried their best to convince Karan Johar to not to end his association with MAMI but the filmmaker made it known that his decision is final.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar along with star kids like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor has lost a lot of followers on social media and have been receiving a lot of hate online.

