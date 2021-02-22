The wait is finally over as Rubina Dilaik was announced the winner of Bigg Boss Season 14. The grand finale was really grand, as it lasted for 3 hours, with Salman Khan hosting. Rubina took home the trophy, as well as a massive prize money of Rs. 36 Lakh.

“After staying in the Bigg Boss house for over 140 days, the actress took home the winner’s trophy and ₹ 36 lakh. Singer Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up, while actress Nikki Tamboli stood third. Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant were the first two contestants to be out of the race in the finale.” Claims a source.

The first thing Rubina did on winning, you may ask? She took to her Instagram live to thank her fans for the tremendous love and support she’s been bombarded with. “Thank you abundantly,” wrote the Bigg Boss 14 winner, and shared a video message for her fans. But she could not have done without thanking Colors and Salman Khan in separate posts. She further shared: “Thank you Salman Khan Sir for all the patience and your wonderful support.” and “Thank you 😊@colorstv @endemolshineind”

Soon enough, social media was filled with stars congratulating Rubina on her win. Siddharth Shukla, who was the last season’s winner, tweeted: “Congratulations Rubina Dilaik for winning BB 14 … Well played.”

Rashami Desai tweeted, “Finally the time has come heartiest congratulations @RubiDilaik well earned success. You’ve emerged victorious in this season of #bb14 @ashukla09 congratulations once again #RD #RubinaDilaik #rubinav

Rahul Vaidya turned out to be the runner up, and has this to say, “”(I am) Very happy. Never had my expectations from the day I entered the show. Just got into playing the game and got appreciated. I reached the top two and surprisingly I am not even sad that I have not won. I am more than happy that I have played the game gracefully and that I am getting back home to my folks and girlfriend.”

We wish the winner and all the other contestants a great luck in the future ahead!