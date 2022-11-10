Breathe: Into the Shadows- Mayank Sharma Talks How He Planned The Two Seasons While Keeping People Engaged!

The season promises to be more intense, gripping, and full of mind games now that the trailer and character promos have been made public.

Just one day remains until the Prime Video debut of “Amazon Original Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2,” and the viewers are unable to contain their excitement. The season promises to be more intense, gripping, and full of mind games now that the trailer and character promos have been made public. Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur will return for Season 2 while Naveen Kasturia is the newest cast member.

The Breathe movie, directed by Mayank Sharma, is almost time for its premiere. Mayank continued, “We’ve taken a time jump of around 3 years, and purposefully we’ve attempted to write and execute the season extremely differently. Our whole approach is quite different.” Keeping the audience on the verge of curiosity, Mayank said.

Even after three years, we have worked hard to pique interest in the fresh trip of Avinash, J, Kabir, Abha, Shirley, and now with the new entry, Victor. It doesn’t matter if you know the characters or their motivations. As it was all part of the plan, Victor’s character would provide a lot of intrigue and hidden dynamics that we haven’t explored in the previous season. A few strata would be revealed in the first season, while the remaining ones would be explored afterwards. We sincerely hope that Season 2’s thrills and surprises will be enjoyed by the public. These will be delivered through the characters and events.