Bruna Abdullah Shares Pics Of How She Delivered Baby Through Water Birthing Technique

Bruna Abdullah has been setting our screens on fire with her breathtaking dance numbers and acting. Recently, on August 31, the actress was blessed with a baby girl and we couldn’t have been happier for her. The newborn baby girl has been given the beautiful name Isabella and Bruna has even shared a few pics of this little angel on her Instagram page. They had a secret and low key wedding in July last year and have been blessed with this baby a year later.

During her pregnancy, Bruna Abdullah had shared that she had a plan in place for her delivery and that she would choose to go for water birthing. Now, Bruna took to Instagram to share her birth story and also an intense picture that beautifully captures the emotion of giving birth. The picture shows the actress delivering her baby via water birth. She wrote, “My Birth Story Even before I was pregnant I knew I would have a water birth! I wanted the birth of my baby to be as gentle as possible and without any drugs, I hated the idea of having to deal with the side effects of all the medication they would give me at the hospital. I imagined a calm and soothing environment, where I could wait for my baby to arrive, surrounded only by the people that made me feel good and excited about that moment. I was lucky enough to have had all that!” She further explains how she prepared for the birth of her baby and wrote, “I had my baby in a warm water pool, my husband, my mother, my doctor and my doula were there with me. I prepared myself for that day, I worked out regularly, I ate a very well balanced diet, I meditated and visualised every single detail. I wanted to deliver my baby on a Saturday, I wanted the labour to be no longer than 4 hours, I wanted to deliver my baby in the pool, and I wanted to do it drug free!I got all of that!” Take a look at the picture:

While Bruna Abdullah wished for a pain free pregnancy, that isn’t exactly what happened, but once her baby arrived the pain vanished and she recoveres in minutes. She added, “I also asked for it to be pain free but that wasn’t really what happened!! Saying that, I feel like a super hero, kind of invincible, now I feel like I can do anything .. it was important to me to be fully in control, awake, for the arrival of my baby. I wanted nature to do its job! It was magical, I had to idea I was so strong, I felt everything with so much intensity, her descent, the contractions.. that as soon as it was over, the only thing I could feel was love and pure happiness! The pain vanished, I recovered in minutes, and I was able to enjoy her from the very first minute! She was awake and alert! Calm and beautiful! She is my everything, thank you @alfromscotland for giving me the best gift one could ever ask for. #forisabellatoread #waterbirth #hypnobirthing #womenpower.”