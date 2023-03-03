‘Buddhi Ho Gayi Ho’: Netizens Brutally Troll Raveena Tandon As She Flaunts Her Scorpion Tattoo In Latest Pics

Actress Raveena Tandon has often fallen victim to trolls. Now, she has been age-shamed for her latest posts. Raveena shared a few pics of her tattoo for which he got brutally trolled. Read to know more about it.

Raveena Tandon Gets Age-Shamed For Her Latest Pics

Raveena is quite active on social media. She often shares pics of herself and also of her family. The Mohra actress is 48 and she looks absolutely gorgeous but sometimes she gets trolled for her age.

On Thursday, Raveena took to her Instagram handle to share a few selfies and pictures with her friends including actor Manoj Bajpayee. She donned a white flowy shirt with golden work, and flaunted the scorpion tattoo in the left side of her chest. She wore kohl, kept her hair open and opted for glossy lips.

While fans of the actress showered love on her, a section of netizens trolled her left, right and center.

Netizens Troll Raveena Tandon

One wrote, “Buddhi ho gayi ho aap madam kahatm karo ab selfiee lena” while another commented, “बूढ़ी हो गई जी अब तो आप.” A user wrote, “Tattoo konsi chhipkaali ka banaya hai madam.” Other one commented, “It would have been fine if she had worn the top front-back and back-front.” Another one wrote, “Budhiiiiii.” “Tatto pe kia bana huwa hai samajh nai aya”, wrote one.

Raveena Tandon’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 that also starred Sanjay Dutt. She will be seen in her upcoming film, Ghudchadi. The romantic comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani, among others. Raveena will also be seen in Agni Varsham and Patna Shukla.