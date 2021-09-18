Cadbury Praised For Recreating Its 90s AD & Showing A Female Cricketer

These days advertisements play a vital role in shaping a society’s thought process. In the 21st century, several brands are now making more inclusive and progressive advertisements that weren’t seen back a decade or two.

For example, recently Cadbury recreated its popular 90s advertisement in which a girl danced on the cricket pitch to celebrate her boyfriend’s century during a cricket match. In its new advertisement, Cadbury showed a female cricketer hitting a century while her boyfriend dances on the pitch to celebrate her achievement.

Cadbury recreated the vintage advertisement – the batswoman hits the ball but the spectators are almost sure that the ball will get caught on the boundary, but the batswoman manages to score a six. The boyfriend then gets down from the stands, escapes the security personnel and dances on the pitch. They even used the same old jingle, ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’, in the new ad!

Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director of Marketing at Mondelez India, said, “It was a young creative in Ogilvy who came up with the idea and we instantly loved it. Clearly, that ad was iconic, it created a trend and it was culture leading at that point in time and we feel that this representation has also the potential to be culture leading. It is topical, celebrates women achievers in sports and women achievers in life.”

Have a look at how people are reacting towards this advertisement.

Not only is this a trip down memory lane for Indians, but many loved the progressive twist that was given to the iconic ad. Several people lauded Cadbury for going with the changing times.

