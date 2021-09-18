For example, recently Cadbury recreated its popular 90s advertisement in which a girl danced on the cricket pitch to celebrate her boyfriend’s century during a cricket match. In its new advertisement, Cadbury showed a female cricketer hitting a century while her boyfriend dances on the pitch to celebrate her achievement.
Cadbury Praised For Recreating Its 90s AD & Showing A Female Cricketer
These days advertisements play a vital role in shaping a society’s thought process. In the 21st century, several brands are now making more inclusive and progressive advertisements that weren’t seen back a decade or two.