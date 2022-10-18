Can Drinking Water Give You Good Skin?

It is generally believed that drinking lots of water can give you good skin. Celebs have always claimed that the secret to their glowing skin is drinking plenty of water. It is an ongoing debate as to whether drinking water and having a glowing complexion are connected. Though the consumption of plenty of water is recommended for good health in general, there is a lack of adequate research or evidence to back up the claim that drinking lots of water can give us a dewy complexion.

Water and the body

Water flows all through our bodies and it helps nutrients reach our skin by improving blood circulation. Drinking water may not be the only factor connected with a clear, plumped-up complexion. However, when you drink water it does directly go to your skin. Your cells are hydrated once water gets absorbed into the bloodstream and filtered by the kidneys. At a cellular level, drinking water flushes out toxins from the body. It also hydrates our body overall.

Dehydration and skin

Research does not indicate that drinking adequate water or more can give you good skin. However, it is a given fact that when you are severely dehydrated, it automatically takes a toll on your skin. There is enough evidence to prove that dehydration can make skin lose some of its elasticity. Only extreme cases of dehydration are said to affect skin elasticity. And when skin loses its elasticity it will affect the tautness and plumpness that gives you a youthful appearance.

Some proven ways to keep skin hydrated

Adopting the following habits regularly will give you a clear and healthy complexion.

Replace soap with a gentle cleanser that does not contain alcohol Avoid any skincare products that contain alcohol as it tends to dry the skin

Always avoid exposure to dry air

Avoid long hot showers and heavily chlorinated water

Always moisturize every part of the body after taking a shower

Make sure you incorporate hyaluronic acid in some way in your skincare routine.

Moisturizers are said to have a greater impact on the texture and youthfulness of skin when compared to drinking water. A proper moisturizer will help in providing all the essential nutrients to the skin and also keep the moisture locked in.



How to stay hydrated?

Divide your weight in half and drink that quantity of water in ounces. This is the simplest way of calculating how much water our body needs exactly. It is possible to stay hydrated even by consuming water-rich fruits and veggies. Hydrated from within

Ensure that your diet is enriched with lots of antioxidants and Omega -3 fatty acids. For your skin to be healthy from within, and look supple and glowing your overall nutrition and the amount you exercise is important. Limiting alcohol consumption, not smoking and getting at least eight hours of good sleep all to play a role in making your skin glow. Significantly limit processed foods and sugars from your diet. A good skincare routine can also give you healthy skin