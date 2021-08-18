In the current tough times faced by every person around the world, Candace Cameron Bure admits to her fans that it feels quite weird to promote her latest film Hallmark Channel.

Candace states that currently, people on a global basis might have some bigger things to worry about than an upcoming Hallmark Channel Film. On 17th August, Tuesday, the alum of Fuller House took to her social media account for the promotion of her new film, “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder” debuting over the network on 22nd August.

Around a similar time, the actress also uploaded some footage to a story on Instagram explaining the reason behind her conflicted feelings regarding stumping for a film when there is massive suffering going on in the entire globe. In the video, she also made references regarding the takeovers of the Taliban in Afghanistan, along with the Haiti devastating earthquake, as well as the consistent pandemic of the Covis-19.

Candace Cameron Bure also stated that “And at the same time, I have a job, and I have a movie coming out on Sunday, and I know this sounds like an awkward transition, but you’re gonna see my feed all full of promotional stuff”.

She continued saying that she just wanted to come over to Instagram to say that it is very weird as everyone out there has to work and have their own important jobs to do, and that is a part of her job too. At the same, it also feels quite odd to promote kinds of stuff with such heaviness going on in the world. And that she is aware of the amount of insensitiveness and awkwardness it looks to be talking about any film, clothing, or brand at a time like this.

The star actor will currently be seen playing role in Hallmark Channel Film called, “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder”. We wish the best of luck to her and her entire team!