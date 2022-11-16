Candace Cameron Bure States Great American Family Projects Will Prioritize ‘Traditional Marriage’

Candace Cameron Bure doesn’t anticipate the Great American Family network (for which she had performed the duty of a chief creative officer) to star ‘same-sex duos’ in its Christmas movies. In a discussion with The Wall Street Journal on Monday, she stated, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” when she was questioned about the topic.

The ex-Hallmark Channel CEO Bill Abbott, who currently supervises Great American Family, included about starring same-sex partners: “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. No whiteboard says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’ A spokesperson for Bure and GAF didn’t respond immediately to the media’s demand for a statement.

In April, Candace left the Hallmark Channel, a network she had served for a decade. The channel nowadays aims to broadcast a more eclectic lineup this year, comprising the forthcoming film, The Holiday Sitter, which will star a major LGBTQ love story.

Candace notified the WSJ that the Great American Family hasn’t planned to do it; however will rather prioritize other anecdotes, such as that of her debut film with the network, A Christmas … Present, which is going to premiere this month on Great American Family.

The film will witness Candace as real estate representative Maggie Larson, represented by Great American Family as “an overly scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter. Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.”