‘Can’t Imagine’, When Sussanne Khan Talked About Living Without Hrithik Roshan!

Ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan has remained friends even after their separation. They are often seen hanging out with each other and cheering for each other’s success.

Before getting divorced, the duo was was madly in love with each other. The meeting of Hrithik and Sussanne was quite filmy. Both had love at first sight. The pair made a plan to get married and soon after the release of Hrithik’s debut film ‘Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai’, they tied the knot. Post 13 years of blissful marriage life, the couple decided to part ways on a cordial note.

Now, a video has surfaced in which Sussanne is seen expressing her immense love for Hrithik. In 2005, the interior designer appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. Both of them spilled beans about their personal lives on the controversial couch.

During her interaction with the host, Karan had asked Sussanne, “What will you do when your husband has another affair?”. The latter came up with an answer which reflected her love for Hrithik. She stated, “If this happens for any reason, then it will be difficult for me to move forward in life. I can’t imagine my life without Hrithik. I am very attached to him.”

This old clip soon became viral on social media. Netizens began reacting to it. One user wrote,”She was the one who moved on first and initiated the divorce.” Another stated, “Just imagine the situation she must have gone through to move on from a cheating husband after this level of love.” A third one commented, “And he cheated on her.”

For the unknown, Hrithik and Sussanne called off their marriage on December 14, 2013. They are currently co-parenting their kids- Hridaan and Hrehaan.