‘Can’t Lie Too Much’: When Manisha Koirala Got Forcibly Captured In Drunken State!

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has ruled over the hearts of millions in 90s. She began her acting career with Subhash Ghai’s film, Saudagar, in 1991. After this, the actress appeared in many hit films alongside the big actors of the industry. However, Manisha saw a downfall in her graph for some time before reflecting back in 2017. In between, she dealt with a broken marriage and fought a cancer battle.

When Manisha was captured in drunken state

Recently, a throwback video of the actress has surfaced on Reddit. In this, she is spotted in a drunken state outside a restaurant. In the clip, Manisha is wearing a white top with matching pants. She has accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses and a sling bag. It is quite evident from the video that the star is not in her senses. She is also heard asking the paps not to click her pictures. However, the media people are not listening to her. Instead, they are putting up questions to the actress.

During her media interaction, Manisha is talking about whether she was going to make her Bollywood comeback. She is quoted as saying, “Ji Nahi. Main Nepal me hu abhi. Jo kuchh bhi aapne suna ki mai Bombay vapis aake acting career start karungi, wo kuchh sahi nahi hai. I am living a good life, and I’m in a place where I can see how blessed my life has been.”

Besides this, the reporters also ask the actress about her marital life. To this, there comes a quick change in Manisha’s tone as she hints about having a trouble in her marriage with Nepali businessman, Samrat Dahal. “Yes and no. I can’t lie too much,” she stated.

Manisha’s personal and professional life

Manisha dated many of her fellow actors. However, she ended up marrying Samrat in 2010. They met on Facebook and fell in love with each other after a few conversations. Unfortunately, their relationship did not last long as they pated ways after two years of wedding.

Workwise, Manisha Koirala returned to screen after defeating cancer with ‘Dear Maya’ in 2017. Post this, she featured in Netflix’s ‘Lust Stories’, Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ and most recently Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’.