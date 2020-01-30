“Can’t Stay Friends With Ex-Lover,” Says Kartik Aryan; Was It A Hint Towards Ending Friendship With Sara Ali Khan; Deets Inside

We all were stupefied with Sara Ali Khan’s Koffee With Karan debut when she had revealed to the whole world, all loud and clear that she has a major crush on Kartik Aaryan. When the host of the show, Karan Johar had asked Sara if he should go ahead and take the proposal to Kartik, her “Tell him, na”, with a smirk on her face had instantly made us fall in love with her! And, thus came the news that Sara and Kartik were cast opposite one another as the lead protagonists in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel of Love Aaj Kal.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s adorable off-screen PDA was loved by all. The duo was toiling hard to cull out time for one another amidst their hectic schedules. While Kartik is busy shooting two big-budget sequels, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, Sara is busy shooting for Coolie No 1. As per another Mumbai Mirror report, a source had shared that the duo had tried to the best of their ability to squeeze in some ‘us time’ post the wrap up of their movie, Aaj Kal. But what looked like it, things didn’t go as per plan and they called it quits. While this is still a piece of gossip from the mills, we are all silently praying that all should be well between Sara and Kartik.

And, even the slightest of distractions can cause enormous harm to their respective careers. However, no word has been passed from the side of Sara and Kartik on their alleged relationship or rumored breakup. However, in their recent promotional visit on the sets of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 11, the two were seen mocking each other.

On their recent visit, both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were invited by the host, Aditya Narayan to play the ‘Game of Truths’. It was the game in which for the first time we saw differences in Sara and Kartik’s opinions. On one side, where Kartik revealed that he isn’t ready for marriage just yet, as all he wants to do right now is work. On which, Sara trolled him and said, “You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?” After that, the game kept on going and Kartik was asked about the idea of being friends with your ex-lover.

To this question, Kartik replied explaining he can’t stay friends with his ex-lovers. On which, again Sara had an opposite take as the actress told, she has no problem in staying friends with an ex-lover. Well, we never knew that Sara and Kartik have these kinds of differences in opinions in these relationship-related topics.

The same source had added that there were no problems in-between Amrita and Sara’s ‘rumored’ beau, Kartik, as all three used to have lively conversations. But things are completely different at the moment and we don’t see the similar kind of bond that we saw in the initial days of their rumored relationship. We hope to hear something from the side of Sara and Kartik about their current status soon.