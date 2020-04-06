In case you are a fan of DIY remedies, and if you want to avoid the harsh effects of commercial products which are full of chemicals, we are now going to show you a way to prepare your own natural shampoo that will provide you with amazing results and make your hair grow faster.

You can think of it as awkward to use this shampoo at the beginning, because it will not make foam as other shampoos, but over time, you will get used to it and its effects will definitely make you choose it over commercial hair products.

This is what you need to do to make your hair grow faster:

Take a small squeeze bottle and mix baking soda and water in a ratio 1:3, and then adjust the quantity according to the length of your hair, so, in case you have a long hair, mix three tablespoons of baking soda with nine tablespoons of water. After that, you can apply it on a dry or wet hair, starting from the roots to the hair ends, and leave it to act for one to three minutes, and after all of this, rinse it off with warm water.

What you should do next is, rinse the hair once more by using apple cider vinegar. Mix one part of it with four parts of water, and you can also add some essential oil in order to improve the smell. Tilt your head backwards in order to keep the apple cider vinegar from getting into your eyes and then tilt the head back and rinse the hair once more.

First effects shall be visible right after the first treatment and after e couple of times, your hair will start growing with an increased speed and it will be strong, shiny as well as incredibly healthy. Make your hair grow faster like never before.