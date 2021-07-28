Caste matters in India even while we move through the second decade of the new millennium. Pataal Lok web series throws in the darker sides of Indian society and thus invited rages from the Hindutva brand of politics. Caste, gender, and religion still rule the roost in India. No matter how modernity sneaked through society, it is still a dark age society and its self-made rules that matter. Who are the self-claimed godmen of India? All belong to the upper caste and they cater to caste hierarchy and gender discriminations. Whether it’s baba Ramdev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar or Sadguru of Coimbatore all preach a male-dominated society where caste is the fundamental authority.

One of the neo-conservative readings of caste has always considered the rise of Dalit politics as responsible for reintroducing caste particularly in the urban spaces which are thought to be devoid of caste discrimination. All expressions of caste atrocities have thus been relegated to the countryside where the traditional order is still thought to be the dominant reality. Dalit scholars have consistently argued that the new challenge is to locate the operation of caste in urban spaces and not anymore in the mere relegation of it in the countryside as the latter has been in subject ever since the rise of Dalit politics.

Paatal Lok, by relegating caste to the countryside and coloring Dalit movements as quasi-military organizations, silences the original and more substantial and progressive character of Dalit politics to which they remain committed with the motto of “Educate, Agitate and Organize.” The way Paatal Lok responds to Muslim identity is not the same way in which the identity of Gurjars has been handled. This community has a long history of being stereotyped as dacoits, thieves, goons ever since their confrontations with colonizers, which forced them to fight guerrilla wars.

Towards the end, Hathi Ram says “Tyagi might be a monster but there was still some humanity left in him.” One may ask what died with Tyagi—his monstrosity or his humanity? One may also ask as to what actually is human about this brutal murderer; the answer is quite Freudian in a sense. Hathi Ram calls him human because Tyagi’s love for dogs meant that he is still bound by relations and feelings of love. Thus towards the end, the protagonist, Hathi Ram is successful in regaining the confidence of his son, symbolizing a moment of harmony ensuring a patriarchal legitimation of power. Again when it comes to the finale, patriarchy, misogyny, caste, religion, and gender discrimination are the ways of ruling the roost. Still, Pataal Lok is worthy of a watch.