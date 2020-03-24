Cat Fight Alert: Kareena Kapoor Questions Priyanka Chopra’s Accent, She Slams Kareena Brutally

Share

While the world is fighting one of the deadliest global crisis, to lighten your mood, we’ll take you back to the time when all was going well and our leading Bollywood actresses had gotten into a fight. This was a fight between our very own Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. It all started at an interview of Koffee with Karan where Kareena, on being asked, told Karan to ask Priyanka where she got her accent from. Don’t remember yet? Let’s take you back!

It all began when Bebo referred to Rani Mukerji as her competition in Bollywood but refused to even consider Priyanka an actor. The enmity further increased when Kareena called herself the best actress of the industry in Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan and when she was asked that who is the next best actress after her, Kareena said that if there is a slight bit of act in actress, then it would be PeeCee.

In response, Priyanka said that Kareena was correct because if there is any actress who knows how to act, it has to be her. She also said that often people take her lightly but she should also get the credit. Later in the talk show, Kareena again made fun of Priyanka’s accent and jokingly asked from where she got that. When Desi Girl was asked to react on this, she said that she got her accent from the same place from where Kareena’s boyfriend got that.