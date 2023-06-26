Catfight! When Kareena Kapoor Fat-Shamed Vidya Balan; Here’s How The Latter Slammed Her!

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor made a significant mark in the entertainment industry with her impeccable acting talent. She is known for voicing out her opinions publicly and hence ‘Bebo’ often becomes a target of trolls and criticism. Kareena once took a dig at Vidya Balan’s weight gain to which latter’s remark was simply unmissable. The controversial fight between Kareena and Vidya Balan made headlines in the media. Read on to know the entire story.

Kareena Kapoor’s Controversial Fight With Vidya Balan

Although Bollywood co-stars, Kareena Kapoor and Vidya Balan share a professional camaraderie, the two once got embroiled in a serious catfight. Their rivalry was so controversial that Kareena once allegedly made a provocative remark on Vidya’s weight gain. Kareena took a direct jab at Vidya Balan publicly.

In the 2011 movie Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan, who has starred in numerous outstanding films during her career, portrayed the part of “Silk Smitha.” It’s important to note that Vidya had to put on weight in order to play her part in the movie. However, Kareena was in a opposite situation at that time. She was promoting her zero size figure and was filming for her movie Tashan.

Kareena Kapoor Trolled Vidya Balan For Her Weight Gain

We recently caught hold of an old interview featuring Kareena Kapoor and Vidya Balan’s heightened state of controversy. When her film Tashan was first released, Kareena Kapoor made a derogatory remark at Vidya Balan’s weight gain. For the unversed, Vidya Balan was asked to put on weight in order to carry out her role in ‘The Dirty Picture’. Bebo made Vidya feel dejected about herself by remarking that being overweight is not appealing. The actress also marked her hatred on waking up as Vidya Balan. She’d stated:

“Being fat is not s*xy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is s*xy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn’t want to be thin is talking nonsense. It’s every girl’s dream. It may be a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don’t want to look plump or fat!” That’s not it.”

Well, it was not right on the part of Kareena Kapoor who judged Vidya Balan according to her personal standards of beauty. Vidya in response to Kareena Kapoor’s criticism, stated:

“It can’t get dirtier than ‘The Dirty Picture’. They could make a ‘Heroine’, but no one will be able to make ‘The Dirty Picture’.”