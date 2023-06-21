‘Caught In Bathroom With…’: When Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Made Shocking Allegations On First Wife Kavita

Famous businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra stays away from the eyes of the media ever since he got caught in the pornography case. He does come in front of the paparazzi, but there is always a mask on his face. After getting caught in the pornography case, everyone thought that Shilpa and Raj would separate now, but till now, the couple is going strong. This has proved the unbreakable relationship between the two.

Shilpa and Raj lead a happy life with their children- Viaan and Samisha. But everyone knows that Shilpa is not Raj’s first wife. Before the actress, Raj was married to Kavita. In an interview earlier, Raj revealed that his first wife cheated on him, after which they got divorced.

Raj on his first marriage

Raj Kundra had accused his first wife Kavita of having an affair with his brother-in-law. In his disclosure, Raj had said, “I, my mother, father, sister and her husband used to live in the same house. My brother-in-law had come from India to settle in the UK. Kavita used to spend more and more time with my brother-in-law, especially when I was out on business trips.”

Continuing further, the business tycoon had stated, “Every member of my family, even my driver was suspicious of Kavita and my brother-in-law. He told me that something was going on between these two but I never believed him. I tried everything possible to keep both the families happy. My wife and brother-in-law often used to go out together, used to sit together in the room after which my sister also started getting suspicious.”

Talking about how he caught his wife red-handed, Raj had quoted, “My sister and brother-in-law soon returned to India as it was becoming a bit difficult to live in the same house in UK. After both of them came to India, I came to know that my wife is pregnant. Post delivery, she started behaving strangely. One day, my sister called and started crying a lot. She told me that she has found a phone with her husband which has love messages on it. When I asked for the number from which he is receiving those messages, I came to know that it is from my own house. One day when I checked in the bathroom, I found a phone in the box of Kavita’s clothes. She used to talk to my brother-in-law in the bathroom.”

After this whole scandal, Raj Kundra divorced Kavita in the year 2006. He tied the knot with Shilpa Shetty in November 2009.