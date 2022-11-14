Celebrities Are Flaunting Top 5 Winter Fashion Trends- Checkout!

Winter has approached. And colours will bloom in pink blushes and outfits. How about styling this season with trending fashion? Have a look at what celebrities are suggesting this winter for you!

Over-sized Blazer

It is a seasonless piece and has been trending on fashion runways in 2022. Anne Hathaway flaunted it with a white mini dress recently. She reclaimed the ’80s sensibility by pairing her boxy blazer with knee boots, a leather clutch and bug-eye glasses.

Baggy Jeans

Non-skinny or baggy jeans will be a prominent trend to speculate on in 2023. We have already seen Priyanka Chopra Jonas debuting loose-fitting jeans this year. Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Grece Ghanem also sported the look. Recently, shuttlers spotted Selena Gomez in a sweater and baggy jeans.

The Bomber Jacket

These stylish flight jackets, created by the army, recently became an essential part of fashion shows. Style them with a turtleneck, slim-fit jeans and slip-on shoes for your exclusive fashion statement. Bella Hadid and Rihanna made them a fantastic outerwear trend that will become a must-winter collection this season.

Fur Coats

They are a classic winter coat trend that never goes out of fashion. Fur coats are durable and keep you warm enough. Kate Moss endorses them, and we spotted her at Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 show. Moreover, Amber Valletta and Shalom Harlow made their presence in fur coats. You can style them with pullovers, boots and jeans.

Heavy Duty Leather

Winter is incomplete without leather. From jackets to belts and bags to pants, leather is quintessential for winter styling. Leather offers you a classy look basically in street styling. Oversized leather jackets, boots and accessories are always in trend. Hailey Bieber has already glamourized the vintage leather look. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna are some passionate followers of leather.

While selecting an outfit for winter, always check for comfort and warmth. Oversized pullovers and coats are also trending in fashion. For your feet, you can always trust boots. Styling with comfiness is the next IT thing for winter.