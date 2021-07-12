Celebrities Caught in Love!

With a shift in lifestyle in the post-Covid era, many New Yorkers and Hollywood celebrities are loving openly. A major wave of Public Display of Affection (PDA) has been seen rising among the streets. Most have had enough with being cooped up all this while, and are now living the ‘Carpe Diem’ life. Trending today is a new perspective on love – one fuelled by open declaration and steamy pictures!

CAUGHT IN THE MOMENT

From commoners to celebrity artists, all are out in public holding hands, making out, and generally romanticising the idea of love shenanigans.

Bennifer 2.0 – The loved up couple of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – were hanging out in public hand-in-hand and riding along together. This shot was taken post-patch up as the two are now back together and flaunting their reunion.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after their patch up

In a steamy yacht shot, Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde were seen sunbathing and cuddling under the sun.

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde on a Yacht

Kanye West, similarly, is making the most of his relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk in the love city of France these days.

Kanye Wet & Irina Shayk

Did you know that the love couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi is now official? Much public display had been flying around, heating up speculations about the affair between these two for a while now. All doubts are to rest now though, as the couple announced an affirmation of their ties earlier last week.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Heartthrobs Zendaya and Tom Holland were publicly making out in their car recently. Sending the crowds into cheers, the two were open to cameras catching them in a love-struck moment left to be drooled over!

Zendaya and Tom Holland

WHY HOLD BACK?

Love is in the air, and taking over our tired hearts! The tie for restricted lifestyles seems to be clearing away and sunny rays of public affection are shining bright in the West now. Many couples have been taking advantage of being out by letting free spirits reign – making out, holding hands, and generally loving each other in public. There is something to learn from the love-blind. Why are we holding back? Out or inside, it’s time to embrace love as openly as gossip, dialogue, and learning in the post-pandemic era!