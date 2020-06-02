The year 2020 did not end well for anyone. This era has come before us. The outbreak of Corona virus has been going on since the beginning of this year. On the other hand, consecutive Bollywood stars are leaving the world one after the other. Legendary actors like Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor bid farewell to the world.

Now the pair of Sajid-Wajid have also broken up. The news of musician Wajid Khan’s demise on Monday once again made everyone sad. Only five months have passed since this year and so far many stars have died. Let’s know which celebrities have left this year so far.

1. Irfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan was ill for a long time. However, in the meantime his film ‘English Medium’ was released. First his mother left together, after this on 29th April, Irfan also said goodbye to this world. In the year 2018, Irrfan Khan came to know that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumor.

2. Rishi Kapoor

Irrfan Khan could not even recover from the death that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died the next day. Rishi Kapoor, suffering from cancer, breathed his last on 30th April exactly one day. Rishi remained active in Bollywood till the last time.

3. Wajid Khan

Sajid-Wajid duo is quite famous in the music industry. The pair also broke up on 1 June. Wajid Khan died on this day. Wajid had a kidney transplant in the past. He had a kidney infection and was on ventilator. According to some reports, he was also suffering from Corona virus.

4. Praksha Mehta

TV actress Preksha Mehta also lost this year in the battle of life. Apart from the film Padman, Preksha, who has worked in TV serials like Lal Ishq, Meri Durga and Crime Patrol, committed suicide. She was in depression because of the lockdown.

5. Yogesh Gaur

On May 29, lyricist Yogesh Gaur, who gave one song to Bollywood, said goodbye to this world. Yogesh was counted among the lyricists who worked extensively with the best filmmakers of his time, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Basu Chatterjee etc. Bollywood was shocked by his demise.

6. Sejal Sharma

TV actress Sejal Sharma also committed suicide this year. Saizal was seen in the show ‘Dil To Happy Zee Serial’ on Star Plus. Personal life was cited as the reason behind his suicide. Police is involved in the investigation in this case.

7. Mohit Baghel

Famous actor and comedian Mohit Baghel breathed his last in his home town Mathura on 23 May. He had been fighting a dangerous disease like cancer for a long time. Mohit, 27, worked with big stars like Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra.

8. Nimmi

Famous actress Nimmi of the 60s also died this year. He died at the age of 87 amid lockdown. It was also a shock to the Bollywood world.

9. Manmeet Grewal

The 32-year-old TV actor Manmeet Grewal took the suicide on 16 May. Actor Manmeet, who lives in Kharghar area of ​​Navi Mumbai, lived in a rented flat with his wife. The TV serial work was closed due to the lockdown, so he was struggling with financial crisis.

10. Abhijeet

Abhijeet, a key member of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment Company, passed away. The information was tweeted by Red Chillies by tweeting on 15 May. After Abhijeet’s death, Shah Rukh said, ‘We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my best colleague. We did something good and something wrong but always we moved forward.

11. Sai Gundevar

Actor Sai Gundevar, who was seen in the film PK and Rock On, died on 10 May in the US. Sai had been fighting brain cancer for the past one year.

12. Shafiq Ansari

Famous television actor Shafiq Ansari died on 10 May. 52-year-old Shafiq Ansari breathed his last in Mumbai. Shafiq was suffering from cancer. The actor played various roles in ‘Crime Patrol’.

13. Amos

Aamir Khan’s assistant Amos died on 12 May. He was 60 years old. Amos had been working for Aamir Khan for nearly 25 years. In such a situation, there were many people close to Amos in the Bollywood industry.

14. Sachin Kumar

Sachin Kumar, actor of the famous serial ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’, died of heart attack on 15 May. He lived in Andheri, Mumbai. 42-year-old Sachin looked like the cousin of actor Akshay Kumar.