Celebrities Hails Bronze Winner at Tokyo Olympics- Boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain from India has brought a bronze home. 23, Lovlina won a medal for boxing at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. She was playing opposite Busenaz Surmeneli, the world champion from Turkey in the semi-finals. A 5-0 was lost by her in the 69kg category for women.

This year she is the second Indian boxer with an Olympic bronze medal after Mary Kom in the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Lauding her astounding victory, film celebrities from India took to the social platform to hail her victory.

Lovlina took the place of the third boxer from India after MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win at the Olympics. Both of the participants started off on a note of caution; however, Surmeneli the reigning world champion in this game, won the opening round through the score of 5-0 for grabbing an early benefit.

Attempts had been made by Borgohain for fight back in the second round; however, she struggled to breach the staunch defense from Busenaz. Moreover, a point was also deducted from her with a warning after she landed a punch over Busenaz while the referee was separating them.

Busenaz won the second round also finishing things off by holding off Lovlina in the third round for clinching victory through a consistent decision.

Lovlina Borgohain is already won medals two times in a row at the AIBA World Championships defeating Nadine Apetz from Germany through a split decision of 3-2 in the 16th round. The boxer also beat Chen Nien-chin from Chinese Taipei through a split decision of 4-1 and took the place of the second Indian woman boxer for securing a medal at the Olympics. With the loss faced by Lovlina on Wednesday, a campaign from India in the boxing games at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo came to the edge.