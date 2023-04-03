Celebrity Style Check: Bollywood Couples Who Brought Glitz And Glamour To NMACC Day 2 Launch

On Saturday, famous couples brought their fashion game to the red carpet for the formal opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The event included a fashion show named “India in Fashion.”

NMACC Day 2: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, and other celebrities attended the Gala. See out who stole the show.

When prominent national and international figures attended the Gala, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) became the buzz of the town.

On Day 2 of the event, there was a fashion show called ‘India in Fashion,’ performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh, and great pink-carpet ensembles by celebs.

Your favourite Bollywood couples also turned heads with their stunning appearance and chemistry. So, here are some of our favourite celebrity couple outfits from Saturday night.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan brought royal and glamour to the NMACC Gala Day 2 with their gorgeous entrance.

Saif paired Kareena’s black gown with a fitted black bandhgala sherwani, white trousers, black dress shoes, a white pocket square, a trimmed beard, and a backswept haircut. Kareena’s Shahab Durazi gown has a gorgeous sculpted neckline and dazzling embellishments.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s red-carpet chemistry and impeccable style had everyone swooning. Nick donned a black jacket, shirt, and trousers combo by Manish Malhotra.

while Priyanka wore a reinterpreted silk saree gown by Amit Aggarwal. The multicoloured brocade drape and bandeau blouse were dressed by Priyanka with open locks, Bulgari jewellery, and aggressive makeup.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s date-night attire at the NMACC should influence your wedding season wardrobe. Mira wore a stunning black embroidered Anamika Khanna skirt and top ensemble, while Shahid matched her in a white patterned jacket, trousers, and shirt combo.

Mira accessorised her look with bold jewellery, a box handbag, shoes, little makeup, and open locks.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

The star-studded fashion event was also attended by Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Saba complimented Hrithik in a brilliant red brocade reinvented saree gown with a plunging neckline and a big train at the rear, with gold ethnic elements.

while he donned a black jacket, ribbed kurta, slacks, dress shoes, and accessories.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor cannot be absent from an opulent fashion extravaganza. The style queen posed in a stunning elaborately embroidered lehenga dress with husband Anand Ahuja, who donned a color-coordinated kurta combination with a jacket.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning as she posed with Jackky Bhagnani in a bandhgala jacket, bralette, and trousers, While Jackky wore a black traditional outfit.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit’s cultural blend never fails to wow. Her embroidered trousers, bralette, and jacket with sequins and tassels were the ideal Indian fashion gala ensemble.

A traditional black outfit adorned Shriram Nene, who she accompanied to the event.