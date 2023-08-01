Celina Jaitly Takes Legal Action Against Pak Critic Who Said She ‘Slept With Fardeen Khan And Feroz Khan’

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly might appear on screens rarely but she keeps coming back in limelight for one reason or other. A few months ago, a self-proclaimed film critic and journalist from Pakistan, Umair Sandu levelled lewd allegations on the actress’ relations with mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen Khan through his social media handle. He had said that Celina had slept with Feroz and Fardeen. This made Celina fuming with anger. She has now blasted the critic by taking a legal action against him.

The actress said that the journalist targeted her indecently. This could have affected her family also. She wrote, “A few months ago, a person who calls himself a critic and journalist of Hindi films, Umair Sandu, made a horrifying claim and alleged that how was my relationship with my mentors Feroze Khan and his son Fardeen.

Celina gave an update on the same on Twitter and Instagram. She told that she took the matter to the National Commission of Women, India. They heard her complaint and wrote a letter to the Ministry of Extra Affairs, who said in strong words that action needs be taken in this issue. The ministry has conveyed this incident to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Further investigation will begin now.

For the uninitiated, Celina Jaitly made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with thriller ‘Janasheen’ alongside Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. She appeared last in Zee5 short film ‘Season’s Greetings’. The actress’s pairing with Fardeen was quite popular in the industry.

Besides being a part of glamor industry, Celina represents India on several platforms as a brand ambassador, UN equality champion, and activist.