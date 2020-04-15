Actress Celina Jaitly who has proved her mettle as an actress is marking her comeback soon. She recently shared the poster of her new short film titled Season’s Greetings which is based on a mother daughter relationship. During the promotional events, the actress opened upon her battle with depression after losing her parents and son.

In an interview with Gulf news Celina Jaitly revealed that shooting of the film Season’s Greetings helped her heal a lot. She also talked about how one can never find closure when they lose their parents and mentioned that the movie helped her vent out a lot of emotions. Celina said, “You can never find closure when you lose the most important and valuable things in your life. Daddy had just passed away and suddenly mama too … My parents were so full of life and they were this young, military army couple. The truth is you can never get closure from losing your parents. But this movie helped me a vent a lot of emotions”.

Divulging further details she said, “It was very difficult to face the camera when you are facing depression and when you have lost your mother, and a child… Shooting for this film was one of the most difficult things I had to ever do in my life.”

She also revealed how her husband Peter Haag sacrificed his job to help her fight the battle of depression. She had stated,“Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. He said: ‘let’s go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband’s support in this meant a lot. In a way, ‘Season’s Greeting’ played an important part in healing me and making me feel better.”

