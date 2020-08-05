There have been so many petitions regarding CBI investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Many people including movie stars, Sushant’s father, his friends, and even the Bihar government has pleaded to the centre to hand over the case to CBI for a thorough investigation as all proofs hint at a very ugly yet well-planned murder. And finally, all prayers have been heard and the centre has finally accepted the request of the CBI probe in the case.

A report published in the Republic states that Centre has said that the involvement of Rhea Chakraborty as named by the late actor’s father in the FIR is a matter of investigation. On the other hand, the Counsel for Maharashtra has stated that ‘all allegations are politically motivated’.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty at a police station in Patna, the actress filed a plea seeking the transfer of the same from Patna to Mumbai. The Supreme Court today heard Rhea’s plea. According to the reports, Supreme Court has reportedly refused to provide interim protection to Rhea Chakraborty. It has also been reported that the Apex Court has order Mumbai Police to file a report and put on record the investigation carried out in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case so far.

Reportedly, Supreme Court has also questioned Mumbai Police for quarantining Bihar SP Vinay Tiwary who landed in Mumbai to oversee the probe into the actor’s death. “It doesn’t send a good message to quarantine police officers from Bihar,” says Justice Roy.