Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor’s production, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui film’s director, Mr. Abhishek Kapoor has recently taken to his Instagram handle to introduce the look of the lead actress of the film, Vaani Kapoor. Vaani will be seen as Maanvi in the film. The director has shared a still from the sets of the film. She looks absolutely stunning, with a cute hair bun, chocolaty shade top, and a touch up of light makeover.

While sharing the picture of Vaani’s character Maanvi, Abhishek wrote, ”While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside – Lisa SeeThe #beautiful @vaanikapoor is the only one who has the courage, sensitivity, and fragility to be my #maanvi #chandigarhkareaashiqui #cka @ayushmannk @pragyakapoor_ @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @gitspictures.”

The befikre girl spontaneously responded to this eye-appealing compliment by reposting the update and concomitantly praising up her director to the skies. ”This post is so so special… Couldn’t be more grateful to be Maanvi in your film… It’s you & your vision that brings out the best.”, Vaani penned.

Soon, actress’s War co-star Hritik Roshan commented on her post, he wrote ”Beautiful. Good luck”. Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Raashi Khanna, and others also dropped a comment on Vaani’s post.

Apart from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani also has Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the pipeline. She will be also seen in Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar.