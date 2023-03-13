‘Chapri Styling’, Ranveer Singh Trolled For His Look From Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh often hit headlines for his quirky fashion sense. He has recently wrapped up his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and his look from the same has does the internet talking.

From what has surfaced so far, it is evident that Ranveer will spot a vibrant style in Karan Johar’s directorial. But seems like netizens aren’t impressed with the actor’s choice of clothes and looks for the movie.

In a picture which is spreading like wildfire on social media, Ranveer is seen wearing a white Denim jacket and a white pair of ripped jeans. The actor’s attire and hairstyle give vibes of his ‘Ram Leela’ avatar.

As soon as the photos of Ranveer from the film went viral, users began commenting on it. One wrote, “I don’t think this film will prove to be beneficial to Ranveer in any way even if it becomes a hit. You can tell that the character is going to be super loud and annoying by that chapri styling alone”.

Another stated, “Why do I get the feeling that Ranveer is just playing a version of himself in Rocky Aur Rani. Also the styling is horribly outdated and tacky”.

A third one penned, “maybe ranveer is styling himself lol. Baki Ranveer and Karan’s “fashion choices” In real life Are quite similar so who knows”.

“Eww, those pants”, commented a fourth user. A comment read, “Why does Ranveer look like he is about to break out and dance to Tatted again?”

For the unknown, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is Karan Johar’s forthcoming romantic comedy starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta.