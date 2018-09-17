Indian paintings and artworks have been praised across the world for ages. The tradition of these artworks has not ended now and the traditional is still in vogue. In the era of 80’s, it was difficult for the filmmakers to make the actresses bold on the silver screen. Though, many actresses in the industry like Zeenat Aman, Mandakini, etc. wore a saree without a blouse on a big screen. Well, there was also some characters of the actresses which was inspired by paintings. Let’s have a look at the list of actresses inspired by paintings..

Kashibai

The character of Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai in the film ‘Bajirao Mastani’ was inspired by real Kashibai from Talsure village in Ratnagiri. Kashibai was the first wife of Bajirao. Let me inform, you that the descendants of Kashibai’s brother still live in their heritage old massive house.

Rani Padmavati

Amid the ongoing controversy film, ‘Padmavat’ was released all over India. Now, the film is one of the most controversial films in the Indian history. Already several damages have been done by Karni Sena who is opposing the release of the film. They had already warned the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone who is playing the character of Rani Padmavati. The beautiful song, powerful dialogues are the main attraction of the film. This is the painting by which Deepika’s character of Rani Padmavati is inspired.

Jodhaa

We all are well aware of the epic love story of the Mughal Emperor Akbar and Hindu princess Jodhaa. Their life journey is said to be full of trust, friendship, and love. It is said that their love story was very successful. In the film ‘Jodha Akbar’ we saw Aishwarya as Jodha and Hrithik as Akbar. Apart from homely, calm and kind nature of Aishwarya her warrior character was also shown in the film. Jodhaa’s jewelry was inspired by the signature painting done by an artist, Mr. Girdhar (1920-60), awarded by the Government of India.

Mastani

One of the most romantic epic film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Bajirao Mastani’ which portrayed the love triangle between Ranveer, Deepika, and Priyanka. The film was the biggest hits of that year. Ranveer essayed the role of Peshwa Bajirao, Deepika featured Mastani and Priyanka as Kashi bai. However, the film also faced lots of criticism and backlash for the role of Bajirao. Mastani belonged from Bundelkhand province and she was the daughter of Bundela Rajput leader Maharaja Chhatrasal.

This painting above is of Mastani bai and Deepika’s look was inspired by this photos.

Gaja Gamini

M.F. Hussain’s Gaja Gamini (one with a walk like an elephant) is still fresh in the mind. Gaja Gamini’s painting depicts a dancing woman in a bright red background, while a white elephant looks on with its trunk held aloft. The film of the same name featured his then muse, Madhuri Dixit.