Charu Asopa Alleges Rajeev Sen Of Hitting Her Twice, Latter Tags Her as ‘Not So Genuine Wife’

The turbulent married life of television actress Charu Asopa with Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen has been hitting headlines for a long time now. Last month, they decided to give their relationship a second chance for the sake of their daughter Zianna. But in a recent turn of events, the two have finally called it off. Now, they have come up with some serious allegations against each other.

In the latest interview, Asopa shared that her estranged husband is temperamental and that she regrets going back to him. The Tere Angne Mein actress also claimed that Rajeev would vanish for weeks or months after having a major fight with her and would block all communication modes. She has begun the divorce proceedings again and this time, she is firm on her decision.

“Rajeev is temperamental, and has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove,” she said.

When contacted Rajeev, he quashed all allegations and stated that he never ran away from his responsibility as a father. In fact, he rushed home as soon as he got to know that Zianna was suffering from dengue. Sen stated, “I never wanted a divorce. She did. I married her to give her happiness and to be her partner for life. But at the same time, I, too, deserve a bit of happiness and love. Charu needs to get out of her YouTube world and understand the importance of her family, more so now after we have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. I feel too much ego, pride, and bad friends have killed what could have been a beautiful marriage.”

“Rather than getting a divorce and moving on with her life. My not-so-genuine wife lies about me being abusive and physical with her. Just like she never told me about her first failed marriage. May God have mercy on her and the entire Asopa family,” he added.