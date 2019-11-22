Charu Asopa Sen Shares Inside Pics From Brother’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony, Looks Ethereal

Share

The popular TV actress Charu Asopa was in the news a few months ago for her marriage with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. The two had a small court marriage and then decided to have a beautiful wedding in Goa. The white wedding as well as the traditional wedding was amazingly beautiful and made everyone fall in love with the couple. It was Rajeev’s elder sister, Sushmita Sen who had announced the big news of her brother’s relationship on May 4, 2019. The much-in-love couple had tied the knot as per Bengali as well as Rajasthani rituals. Since their wedding, the two has been sharing mushy and romantic pictures with each other.

Now, the newly-wedded actress is all geared up for another wedding in her family and it is of none other than her brother, Chetan Asopa. She took to Instagram on November 20 to share some beautiful pictures from the haldi and mehendi ceremony. Charu looked gorgeous in a green lehenga with matching jewellery. Charu also posted a video from the mehendi ceremony where she could be seen dancing her heart out flaunting her beautiful dance moves. For the haldi ceremony, Charu donned a brown bandhani print saree with a brocade yellow blouse and accentuated her look with red lipstick, bindi and sindoor. Take a look:

Charu also shared pictures from the engagement ceremony, for which she opted for a peach lehenga and looked breathtaking with her open hair. She accentuated her look with a matching necklace, maang teeka and bangles. Her husband, Rajeev Sen complemented her in a white shirt and brown jacket.