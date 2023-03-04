Shocking Revelation: Saif Ali Khan’s Hilarious Response When Asked About Career As A Baby!

During a recent candid conversation, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore shared some interesting anecdotes about her family, including her son Saif Ali Khan’s hilarious response to questions about his career choice as a baby.

When asked about the media attention her family receives, Sharmila Tagore mentioned that her son Saif used to get very annoyed when people would pinch his cheeks and ask about his career choice. She revealed in an interview with Goodtimes

“Bade hoke kya banoge beta?” even back then. Actor banoge ya Cricketer banoge? Hockey star, he would say. He used to be irritable.”

Sharmila Tagore is a well-known actress who has appeared in numerous Bollywood films. She has three children with the renowned cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, whom she wed in 1968: Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha chose to pursue careers in acting, Saba became a successful jewelry designer.

Saif Ali Khan, known for his roles in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, and Tanhaji, was previously married to actress Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After parting ways with Amrita, Saif has two sons from his marriage to the actress Kareena Kapoor: Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Sharmila Tagore also spoke about her grandchildren, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Jehangir Ali Khan, and how they reacted to the paparazzi culture. She mentioned that

the children are used to the attention they receive and are generally comfortable around the media.

The family is often seen together, and Sharmila Tagore mentioned they share a strong bond.

Sharmila Tagore’s comeback on the silver screen

She is set to make a comeback on the silver screen with her upcoming film Gulmohar, which also stars actors Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, and Suraj Sharma. Sharmila Tagore is a legendary actress who has left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Her family, too, has made a mark in the industry and is much loved by the public. With Saif Ali Khan’s funny response to questions about his career choice as a baby and the family’s bond, they continue to be a popular topic of conversation.